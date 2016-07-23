Stream a New Track from Hifi Sean Featuring Alan Vega

Producer Hifi Sean’s latest album, FT, will feature collaborations with Bootsy Collins, Yoko Ono, and the B-52s’ Fred Schneider, among many others. One such collaborator includes the recently-departed Alan Vega of protopunk and synth band Suicide.

In a statement to Pitchfork, the producer said, “I’d initially spoken with Alan about working on a track and explained that I wanted to make something majestic that started in his zone of electronica and slowly mutated into a psychotic film soundtrack as a closing chapter to the album. It’s been a tremendous personal honour to have had the opportunity to work with Alan on this collaboration. My heart is really with his wife Liz and his son Dante at the moment.”

Stream a new edit of the gorgeous and somber track on Pitchfork’s website. On Friday, John Fell Ryan of Excepter wrote an obituary essay on Vega for THUMP.