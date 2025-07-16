‘High Above’ Is a Beautiful Deck Builder… Or Should I Say, Roofbuilder? This Cozy Game Brings Lo-Fi Aesthetics Sky High

I know it’s kind of silly, but I’ve always had a dream of spending an evening hanging out on the rooftop of an apartment complex. Maybe it’s from playing games like Yakuza/Like a Dragon or Project MIX, but there’s something utterly romantic about the idea of spending a day away from the hustle and bustle of the world, absorbed in your own little bubble. High Above takes that concept and delivers it directly to my desktop. Living in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin, my dream may not happen any time soon. But now? I can make my own little home away from home, decorate it exactly how I’d like, and imagine that I’m actually there.

Screenshot: DVision Games

From the Urban Jungle to the Depths of Japan, ‘High Above’ Will Let Us Create Our Dream Rooftop Wherever We Want

If you had asked me my thoughts on a game like this just a few short years ago, I would have likely shooed it under the rug. Now? I’m so excited to start building the rooftop of my dreams. The delightful piano music, accompanied by pastel colors and beautiful architecture, has skyrocketed this to the top of my Wishlist. Games like Tiny Glade, Tiny Shop: Make It Cozy, and now High Above offer something that I never realized I craved. Relaxation. Just pure bliss, serenity in shaping the world before me. I blame Animal Crossing for making me into a decoration demon.

It’s one thing for a game to look pretty, but to sound pretty? High Above is a visual and audio feast for the masses. Maybe it’s because these types of games are approachable by players of every skillset, but I’m so glad that titles like High Above exist. The idea of creating rooftop bungalows may not sound like your cup of tea, but trust me. Once you try a game like this, you’ll realize that you’ve been missing out on something special.

The most impressive part, to me at least, is that High Above is a solo-developed project. Brought to life by one person, this timer-free, stress-free adventure seems like what we all need in our lives right now. Even if it feels like the world outside is cruel and ugly, we can always dive into the beautiful land above the clouds.