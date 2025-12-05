Weed Gone Goop: Your High-End Cannabis Guide

Weed is not just enjoyed by burnouts and bums. In fact, new wave stoners could be anybody, from your grandma to your gynecologist to your grocery store clerk. The stigma surrounding cannabis is slowly melting away, and many cannabis brands are going Goop. It’s not all Cheech + Chong vibes. These days, you can easily find high-end cannabis products that elevate your high experience, your home aesthetic, and your entire vibe.

I’m ready to usher in the era of the stylish stoner, the tasteful toker, the beguiling burnout. With these luxury cannabis products, from THC bath bombs to 24K gold-plated rolling trays, you can feel like a royal highness. I think the enigmatic and ever-quirky Gwenyth Paltrow would put her seal of approval on every one of these.

MORE “FAB” PRODUCTS TO CONSIDER: A Field Guide to All the Celebrity Weed Brands Taking Over Your Feed

This Edit Parker pipe is beyond stylish. It’s not shaped like a normal pipe. Instead, it’s carefully crafted to look like a bunch of grapes, using light lavender and rich green glass components. Edie Parker pipes are comfortable to use and made with top-quality materials, but they look like works of art. They’re a stunning way to elevate every bowl you pack.

Kush Queen wants you to chill out. These bath bombs are made with a 1:1 ratio of Delta-9 THC and CBD, making your bubble bath ten times more soothing and sensual. Drop ‘em into the tub and watch as they fizz, releasing sweet aromas and enveloping you in calming cannabis compounds. This bundle includes three types of bath bombs, allowing you to choose the right one for your current mood.

Jonathan Adler has a wide variety of home decor pieces that celebrate all those vices people want to shame you for. This weed canister celebrates the modern stoner, with an abstract and artistic design with blue plumes of smoke, saucy blue lips, and a big ole weed leaf. Plus, it says “WEED” on it, plain and simple. You can store your bud in here, or just enjoy the lavish design that isn’t ashamed of its stoner vibes.

Roll your joints in style with this holographic rolling tray. Instead of the flimsy plastic rolling trays you’re used to, this one is made of glazed stoneware that resists cracks and fading. Place it on your shelf as a stylish trinket, or use it to roll your daily joints. The dreamy and display-worthy appearance makes this a high-end cannabis product that sets you apart from the tasteless stoners.

This cannabis product might not help you get high, but it celebrates the high design I’m highlighting here. The book is full of cannabis-related editorial images and artsy photographs. Each page is mesmerizing, and the little blurbs are even more fun. I’m in love with this book, so if my bestie is reading this, please buy it for me. I love how it exudes an edgy but elegant vibe that bridges the gap between style and smoking.

You can hold your joint like a super villain using this slithering snake joint holder. Oh, and it’s also a ring. The golden snake twists around your finger and then jumps out to hold your joint while you walk around and mingle like a high-class bitch. The “Snake in the Grass” ring gives you a mysterious and rich vibe. And I love the name. Cause it’s a snake. Holding a joint full of grass. Get it?

Ever rolled a blunt on 24K gold? Now, you can. This Stashtray bundle comes with a rolling tray that has been electroplated with 24K gold, so you can feel bougie as hell while you roll up. The bundle also comes with a ceramic nonstick grinder, a gold lighter case, an ashtray, and a storage pod to keep your bud fresh. It’s a complete set that gives you almost everything you need for a luxurious rolling setup.

Not all cannabis products are about getting high. This chic plaid top is made with a breathable hemp and organic cotton blend. Yeah, it’s cannabis you can wear. The world of fashion and cannabis hasn’t always been the most stylish. It’s been about bucket hats and hoodies, but that’s slowly changing. Now, thanks to brands like Juana, you can get clothes made from hemp that are worthy of a feature in “Vogue”. By the way, there are matching pants too.

Blazy Susan has a large collection of smoking accessories and devices. But one of the chicest is this rolling tray made of walnut wood. The beautiful piece is made with top-quality hardwood, acting as a lovely decor piece on your coffee table, until you’re ready to spark up. Then, it becomes a handy rolling tray that helps you stay organized while getting joints and blunts ready.

No worries if you don’t have a fancy car with a key that flips open. I don’t have that either. But I do have this TribeTokes vape battery inspired by those hoity-toity car keys. It has a 510 thread, so it fits most standard vape cartridges, and you can flip the cart up or down to be stealthy and cool. Get it in sleek black or bright white and gold to complete your look.

Slather yourself in sweet, sweet relaxation with this CBD cream from Upstate Elevator. It’s made with 1,500mg of CBD, helping to relieve muscle tension, soreness, aches, and pains. The formula is organic and made with full-spectrum hemp, so it features all the natural terpenes for a calming scent. There are no icky chemicals or other junk, just natural ingredients. This is top-quality cream — I think Gwenyth would approve.

If vaping isn’t your vibe but you also want a cleaner way to toke, the PAX Flow is by far the best dry herb vaporizer around. If there were ever a luxury cannabis item, this is it. It gently toasts your cannabis flower to the optimal temperature for smoking, so you’re inhaling weed and not just burnt flower. The thoughtful design and easy-to-use functions feel like you’re using a futuristic pipe. Step into the future of cannabis with this baby.

Ever seen those vintage tabletop lighters? This ashtray from Edie Parker is inspired by those, bringing us back to the 1960s and 1970s. The lighter is retro, but exemplifies the age of stylish stonerism that we’re walking into. The acrylic lighter is a conversation piece, a gorgeous decor item, and a handy way to light your joints and blunts. I adore the Mother of Pearl color, but there are six other options to choose from. Find one that watches your home’s aesthetic.

One of the classiest ways to get high these days is with a THC cocktail, and no one does it better than MXXN. The brand makes four different types of THC spirits, including ones meant to replace gin, whiskey, tequila, and white rum. The best part is they all genuinely taste like the alcohols that inspired them, so your cocktails will taste authentic, but they’ll make you high instead of hungover.

NWTN Home is setting the standard for high-end cannabis glassware. Their small but stunning collection of glassware is irresistible if you want to up your stoner aesthetic. I’m spotlighting the Vesper Gravity Bong for the purposes of this list because I think it’s the prettiest item on their site. It will get you stupid high, but also be something your mother might compliment when she sees it on your fireplace mantel. It comes in seven colors, which are all fabulous, but the Orchid purple is my true love.

I think the odds are high that Gwenyth Paltrow is a fan of Aperol spritzes. So she would probably adore the Cann Spritz THC spirit, which is a spot-on replacement for Aperol. With a little soda water and orange, you can make a THC spritz that has the same bitter and fruity flavor that you’re used to sipping in the summer. Most importantly, it also has that rich ruby red color. Let’s be real, that’s a crucial aspect of any Aperol spritz.

Gummies can feel childish, and smoking has a lot of stigma around it. If you want something quicker than a whole can of THC seltzer, try Mr. Moxey’s mints. They come in nostalgic tins that have that old-fashioned pharmacy vibe. It just looks like you’re keeping your breath fresh, not getting high, so you can take them wherever you go and enjoy a classy, discreet stoner vibe.

With these little packets, you can mix up THC cocktails in the blink of an eye. Each one contains 3mg THC, just enough to help you get a light buzz. The flavors include Citrus, Raspberry Lemon Passionflower, and Grapefruit Rosemary. Just mix these with a little sparkling water or a lemon-lime soda, and you have a luscious and bubbly cocktail ready to drink!

If you’re looking for high-end prerolls, these Cereal Milk joints are my top recommendation. They’re fatties with a creamy, sugary flavor and smooth smoke that’s easy for everyone to enjoy, even beginners. I consider these a treat-yourself kind of cannabis product, because they’re not on the cheap end of the spectrum, but they are exceptionally delicious and soothing. Nothing is more luxurious than sparking one of these and sinking into bed.

Wims makes little “pocket tonics” which are tiny packets filled with a THC mixer. You can snap them into any drink and enjoy a floaty, giddy high without anyone knowing. Plus, they come in a sleek tin box that feels retro and modern at the same time. Try all three flavors: Unflavored, Ginger Lime, and Lemon Basil. The Unflavored can mix into literally anything, and the other two are scrumptious flavors light enough to mix into any drink but tasty enough to stand on their own in seltzer.