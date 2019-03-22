High Hopes and Misgivings for ‘GenLOCK’ and ‘The Dragon Prince’

It’s time for Austin, Natalie, Patrick, and Rob to return to the secret origins of Waypoints: a chance to talk about animated TV shows. This week finds the gang catching up on The Dragon Prince at great length, and wrestling with some of their misgiving’s about the morality the show is beginning to articulate, and the plot arcs that are unfolding at a breakneck pace. But first, they return to Rooster Teeth’s GenLOCK, to discuss the end of its first season, and what the show has revealed itself to be about. Are they just cool robots, or something more?

