High on Life 2 Leaked for Switch 2: Pre-Order, Price, and Release Date Details

High on Life 2 may be getting a Switch 2 version after all, according to a new batch of retailer pre-order listings.

Is High on Life 2 Coming to Switch 2?

High on Life 2, the follow-up to 2022’s first-person sci-fi shooter, is scheduled to release on February 13, 2026. At this time, the only platforms that have officially been confirmed for the launch version are PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. That said, a handful of new retailer listings seem to have confirmed that a Switch 2 version is also releasing a few months after launch.

The original High on Life did receive a Switch 2 upgrade, which has left Nintendo fans eagerly awaiting confirmation of a Switch 2 Edition of the sequel.

A new listing on Amazon allows shoppers to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of High on Life 2 for $59.99. The listing says that the item will be released on April 20, 2026. The 4/20 release date seems very on-brand for High on Life’s stoner-inspired sense of humor.

The description also confirms that this version includes a Game-Key Card, which doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. That means that owners would need to get online and do a full game download after the box arrives. This suggests that the game is larger than 32GB, which definitely tracks for High on Life 2.

The box art for the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition also includes a sticker that says the pre-order comes with Bonus Weapon Skins.

Everything we know about High on Life 2

High on Life 2 will be a day one Game Pass title when it arrives in February. The game is a direct follow-up to the original title and takes place five years after the events of High on Life.

One of the most exciting mechanical changes in High on Life 2 is going to be the addition of the skateboard traversal system. It will be interesting to see if the Switch 2 version does anything interesting with the Joy-Cons in relation to this feature.

The protagonist has become the most famous bounty hunter in the universe after the events of the first game. The second game focuses on players becoming hunter themselves, as they reject a bounty and then become the target of the bounty network themselves.

High on Life 2 releases on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles on February 13, 2026. At this time, there is no official confirmation of a Switch 2 release.