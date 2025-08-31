High on Life Just Got a Free Switch 2 Upgrade: Here’s Everything We Know

Comedic first-person shooter High on Life released on Nintendo Switch on May 6, 2025, and while the reviews sit somewhere around where the other versions landed (solid, nothing groundbreaking), Squanch Games came through with some big news.

High on Life has a free switch 2 upgrade

Play video

Out of nowhere, Squanch Games dropped not just a Switch 2 upgrade for the game, but a free one. That’s right. If you already own the Switch version, click the upgrade pack button and enjoy. For those unfamiliar with the game, here’s an overview of it and the DLC:

“Fresh out of high school with no job and no ambition, you’ve really got nothing going for you until an alien cartel that wants to get high off humanity invades Earth. Now, you and a team of charismatic talking guns must answer the hero’s call and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen.

Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, go up against the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons, collect loot, meet unique characters, and more, in the latest comedy adventure from Squanch Games!

High On Life: High On Knife DLC

It’s been 2 years since the Bounty Hunter defeated the G3 cartel. Now Knifey needs help tracking down a mysterious package from his homeworld. Will they get mixed up with a friendly giant, a pinball gun, poaching rings, and a terrifying intergalactic shipping company? Yeah. Sure.”

The Switch 2 version comes with several upgrades, including:

• Support for Joy-Con™ 2 mouse controls

• Improved VFX Quality

• Upgraded Texture Quality

• Higher frame rate

• Enhanced resolution

• Up to 1080p resolution at 30 fps gameplay with Nintendo Switch™ 2 Dock

I might be tempted to give this a look. We’ll see. The backlog is getting pretty crazy.