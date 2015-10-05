High School Football Coach In Florida Punches Ref in Face

Local youth coach Leo Davis struck a referee in the face. Then sped away per @OsceolaSheriff. Story on @WFTV at 4 pic.twitter.com/Qj6ovXC9Ud

— Greg Warmoth WFTV (@GWarmothWFTV) October 5, 2015

It is a day that ends in “day,” so welcome back to our recurring feature: What In The Fuck Is Wrong With High School Football?! Today we come to you with news from the Sunshine State and Liberty High School in Kissimmee. As we descend further into the rotting wasteland that is high school football, we now meet 36-year-old football coach Leo Davis, who was arrested over the weekend after he punched a referee in the face over a controversial call.

Videos by VICE

Parents and coaches began arguing on the field, and officials say Davis hit the referee in the face before leaving the field.

The referee suffered minor injuries.

Davis told deputies he was trying to separate people fighting when he pushed the referee accidentally.

Deputies say video disputes that account.

And indeed it does! There were far, far too many people on the field, but at no point during the relevant portion of the clip was anyone fighting. There aren’t even any people really near Davis with whom he might have gotten tangled up—other than a group of referees wearing neon green shirts. At one point, Davis just clocked one of the refs in the face, sending him to ground. This all happened on the field in front of his players, his assistants, the opposing team, and the fans in the bleachers.

Davis, shaper of young men, was booked in Osceola County jail on $1,000 bond and faces a battery charge.

[WaPo]