High School Football Player Kicks Helmet-less Opponent in Face, Parents Storm Locker Room and Beat Up Kids

Well this is just pathetic all around. A rivalry game in California between Lakewood High School and Milikan High School went completely off the rails after a vicious hit. As halftime approached, Lakewood’s Victor Bates took a nasty hit that popped his helmet off. He spun to the ground and was eventually tackled. As he was getting up, a Milikan player came in and just whacked him in the face like he was kicking a field goal.

The referees apparently missed it, but hardly anyone else did. A minor scuffle broke out on the field. Things got even nuttier after the game because a group of parents from Lakewood were apparently out for justice. According to a post on Milikan’s Facebook page that has since been deleted, parents busted through security and attacked four players.

“After the Millikan vs. Lakewood football game, our players were headed to Lakewood locker room to collect their belongings. Security unlocked it for them and along with a coach and trainer, they headed in. A Lakewood player’s family pushed the security guard aside and then attacked four of our players. Two were struck in the face and two were grabbed by the neck.

“Physically bruised but I am sure emotionally not okay. This all happened in less than 30 seconds and the family was out before the coach and trainer could do something. Security did nothing to stop the family from leaving. Fortunately, they know who they are and arrests are the next step. Both Millikan and Lakewood administration are involved, along with police reports being filed. This will not be hidden and will not go away, rest assured.”

A report has been filed, and the police are investigating. However, the governing body for California High School sports has no plans to discipline the Milikan player who kicked Bates in the face. According to spokesman Thom Simmons, since he was not ejected—recall he was not even penalized—from the game for the kick, “there are no current bylaws that provide the section with any authority to intercede in this matter.” Had I not just read about a player kicking another player in the face and then parents beating up kids, I would say that is just about the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. There’s video; he kicked a dude.