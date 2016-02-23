High School Girl Arrested After Eight Stabbed at Toronto-Area School



A high school student has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed eight people this morning at a high school near Toronto.



According to police, a call was received around 8:32 AM reporting that a female student had stabbed eight people at Dunbarton High School in Pickering. Within six minutes, police had arrived at the school and placed the alleged attacker into custody.

Six students and two faculty members were injured in the attacks, with four of the victims being brought to hospital, one of whom is facing serious but not life-threatening injuries. Police say that most of the injuries are minor.

Durham Regional Police spokesperson Dave Selby told VICE that the incident reported to police happened as follows: the student, brandishing a single knife, began to attack other students in the hallways of the school. Two staff members then interjected into the situation and were also injured. The cause for the attack is currently unknown.

“At this point, the scene is stable but we are still investigating before coming to any conclusions,” Selby told VICE.

According to Charles Senior, spokesperson for the Durham District School Board, the school is currently in lockdown and could not confirm when it would be lifted.

Police will not be releasing the name of the student due to the fact that she is a minor.

