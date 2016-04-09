High School Goalie Absolutely Trucks Her Opponent, Receives Two-Game Ban

There are a lot of ways to close out a game that you’re losing 4-1. Spit in your hand for the handshake, pee in the opponent’s water bottles, or, say, run full speed at someone who was already (albeit wrongly) called offsides and absolutely clock the shit out of them.

In what could have only been a grudge match between the whitest, most suburban-sounding schools in transphobic North Carolina, Pinecrest and Pine Forest, one player took it upon herself to close out the game like a motherfucking hitman, by taking a full, long stride and absolutely leveling her opponent, NFL style.

According to North Carolina station WNCN, it was the last play of the game and the Pine Forest goalie in question, Cassie Sturtz, was suspended for two games for committing the egregious act. The striker went down, hard, and it certainly didn’t look like a dive. It just looked painful. Who knows what Sturtz was thinking? Maybe Pinecrest and Pine Forest were fighting for who gets to keep the word “Pine” in their name? Either way, petty stuff.