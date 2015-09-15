High School Player Rips Opponent’s Helmet off, Hits Him in Head With It

Not two weeks after a couple of high school football players in Texas cheap-shotted a referee, we head to New Jersey for some more traditional hooliganism: player-on-player. This is from Friday’s game between Immaculata and Linden and a Linden player can be clearly seen ripping his opponent’s helmet off and then smacking him in the head with it during a 26-6 loss. This might actually be worse than what Pacman Jones did to Amari Cooper a couple days later.

Amazingly, the helmet-less player seemed unfazed by the whole thing and popped right back up with his arms raised like “hey, wasn’t me.” So…maybe he was a little fazed. The Linden player was presumably penalized on the play, even though the ref almost hit the roughed up offensive lineman with the flag. So far, we haven’t been able to find any mention of further discipline, or an injury update to the player who was the victim of a pretty dirty play.

