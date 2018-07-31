The Infamous Accused High School Pooper Is Suing the Cops for $1 Million

In May, Thomas Tramaglini, the Superintendent of the Kenilworth School District, was arrested for pooping on a nearby high school track in New Jersey where he’d reportedly been shitting on a daily basis. The 42-year-old was charged “with lewdness, littering, and defecating in public,” according to a Holmdel Township Police Department Facebook post, before resigning from his job last week. The district has commenced its search for a new superintendent, according to an official statement, and expects to fill the post by October.

But the drama isn’t over: Tramaglini is now suing the Holmdel Township Police Department for $1 million, claiming the cops “unlawfully took [his] photograph and distributed and disseminated the ‘mug shot’ to third parties, including the media, with the intent to harm [him].”

The tort notice cites “loss of income, harm to reputation, emotional distress, and invasion of privacy” as a result of the release of his mugshot. (Tramaglini reportedly made $147,500 a year as a superintendent.)

It’s unclear when Tramaglini will go to trial but he is evidently interested in fighting the charges, even though the cops reportedly have a surveillance video.

“The hallmark of our system of justice is the presumption of innocence. Unless or until proven guilty at trial within the framework established by the rules of evidence, every defendant enjoys that basic, liberty-defining right,” one of Tramaglini’s attorneys, Matthew S. Adams, wrote in a statement last month. “Leaks, half-truths and outright falsehoods about a good man with an exceptional record of public service are not a substitute for admissible evidence.”

