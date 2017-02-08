High School Star LaMelo Ball Scores 92 Points in Game

When last we saw Chino Hills standout LaMelo Ball, he was calling his shot from half court, drilling it, and calmly walking back on defense. The younger brother of UCLA standout and surefire Top 10 pick Lonzo Ball upped the ante last night in a game against Los Osos in which he, and he alone, scored 92 points.

There were only three NBA games last night and all six teams scored more than 92 points, kind of ruining my rhetorical device here, but let’s talk about Monday because that’s a different story. LaMelo Ball outscored both the Grizzlies and Spurs, the Mavericks, and the Thunder. His brother, LiAngelo, is the true scorer on the team, but he was out with an ankle injury, so it was the LaMelo Show. His coach, Stephan Gilling, who was absolute beside himself with exuberance, said of the performance “It was very exciting, almost overwhelming.”

Videos by VICE

Perhaps the most ridiculous part of the night is this little anecdote from his father:

Just talked to LaMelo Ball’s father — said Melo only had 29 points at halftime. “And then he went crazy.” Finished with 92.

— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 8, 2017

Crazy to the tune of 41 points in the fourth quarter. (Which is eight minutes long.)

Chino Hills beat Los Osos 146-123.