High Schooler Flips Over Goalie For One of the Craziest Goddamn Goals You’ll Ever See

Lord. Have. Mercy. A Columbine High School (yes, that Columbine) soccer player just scored one of the craziest goddamn goals you’ll ever see. I know what you’re thinking: but Liam, you say that about all the goals. Yes, true. But also no. Those other goals are not like this one. This one is special because it’s fucking crazy, ok? Just take a look.

During the match against ThunderRidge yesterday, junior Dylan Prichett-Ettner found himself with open space after a defender launched him a long ball. But as the keeper came out to collect the ball—and it seemed that there was no possible result besides the keeper collecting it—Prichett-Ettner loosened the ball with his evident wizardry, and flipped the fuck over the keeper, stuck the landing, and netted the ball. It was glorious.

Except one thing: the referee somehow—because he/she is a dumbdumb—ruled that Prichett-Ettner was offsides. After reviewing the video, it seems impossible that he was, but whatever. Best goal ever imaginable til the end of time called off. Hopefully there’s an encore.