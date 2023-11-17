HigherDOSE’s Internet-Famous ‘Sauna Blanket’ Is 20% Off for Black Friday

We can’t remember our last spa day, but we can definitely remember the last time we fantasized about hitting the sauna, dunking in the cold-plunge pool, or getting consensually spanked with oak leaves at the Russian & Turkish Baths in New York City. We carve out time for such indulgences when we can, but it sure would be nice to have more spa-like amenities (or… any) in our own apartments. After all, Gwyneth Paltrow once said that life is about “finding the balance of cigarettes and tofu,” by which we like to think that she also meant: UberEats your Cheesy Gordita Crunch, then slip inside this HigherDOSE infrared sauna blanket to transform into a human chalupa yourself:

Photo Courtesy of HigherDOSE

Not familiar with the internet-famous sauna blanket? For the unacquainted, it’s the most popular “sauna blanket” out there, described as “a workout without working out” since you can just lie back, relax, and, of course, sweat, just like you’re in a proper sauna at a fancy spa but in the comfort of your own living room. It’s made by HigherDOSE, a NYC-based wellness brand that, in its own words, is “all about plugging back into the healing power of nature and prioritizing feeling our best, from the inside out”—in non woo-woo terms: installing an infrared sauna in your backyard to make the neighbors jealous, and investing in a red light face mask that makes you feel like you’re a sexy Ex Machina robot. If you can dream it, HigherDOSE has probably figured out a way to make it (with infrared light).

From now until November 27, HigherDOSE is also offering 20% off an array of its fancy wellness items for its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale with the code HDBFCM, which means that bringing home some of its most high-rated, spa-worthy commodities—either for yourself, or a lucky giftee—has never been more possible. After all, what better gift is there for the person who has everything than a pair of couples’ red light “Neck Enhancers”?

Put your feet up, and let’s pour over the specs, surprises, and reviewer notes for the best picks from the sale.

The infrared blanket, aka a portable sauna

Touted by HigherDOSE as a “workout without working out,” this infrared sauna blanket has a 4.8-star average rating on the site from more than 2,500 mostly enthused reviews, including one fan who writes, “I look forward to my sauna as I get two things done at once. A sauna and a nap! And that is with temp set on 8. Very relaxing after a workout.” The blanket operates on a one hour-long timer, though it can be paused at any time. It’s designed to help you sweat away your “stress,” “impurities,” and maybe even your demons. It’s kind of the equivalent of bottling a sauna, and in the words of another reviewer, it’s “Gooooooooooooooooooooooood.”

The infrared PEMF mat is perfect for Flat Earthers

Next up, we have the Infrared PEMF mat with a swole 4.9-star average rating from more than 300 reviews. According to HigherDOSE, the mat’s use of pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy will “ground you in Earth’s magnetic field for a full-body reset,” while the infrared feature supposedly amplifies your heat dosage. “This is what I have experienced with 3 weeks of daily use,” writes one reviewer: “Much looser muscles in my back and neck, better posture, sleeping much more soundly and waking up much more rested, [and] zero anxiety.” Buy one for yourself, and another for the Flat Earther in your life.

The red light face mask to help treat acne scars

Finally, too late for Halloween but just in time for the holidays, we have the Red Light Face Mask. This is essentially what the name implies: a mask that emits a red, near-infrared LED light onto your face in order to recreate the positive effects of what HigherDOSE calls the “low-level, rejuvenating wavelengths found in natural sunlight.” It has earned a 4.8-star average rating from more than 100 reviewers on the site, including one fan who says that it has helped with their acne and rosacea without damaging their sensitive skin. “My rosacea spots and redness are minimal now,” they write. “[My] hyperpigmentation from post-acne is healing and fading faster, my skin has a glow, and I’m not getting hormonal breakouts. You need to be consistent with it to see results, but it’s so worth the commitment!”

Top off your purchase with some Turkish towels and a eucalyptus bouquet, and you’re good to go. Oh, and invite us over if you actually order the full-sized miniature sauna?

