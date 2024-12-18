Highly Anticipated Action RPG With Near-Decade Development Cycle Has a New, Surprisingly Divisive Trailer

Lost Soul Aside is the passion project of Yang Bing, who’s been developing the game since at least 2016. The Action RPG, drawing comparisons to Final Fantasy and Devil May Cry, was initially developed in Unreal Engine 4. People have followed the game’s development for nearly a decade, with Yang offering news and screenshots through his various social media accounts whenever he could.

Now, Lost Soul Aside has sprung up to reveal its newest trailer! And, I can’t emphasize this enough: what you’re about to see started as a one-man project. One. Dude.

With PlayStation’s blessing and support, Ultizero Games’ RPG darling finally has a release window! If you ask me, it’s a wonderful trailer for a game that’s been sought after for years! What quickly struck me, taking the temperature of the general public, was how divisive people are over the trailer.

Of course, long-time fans were happy with what they saw! “Sony giving a single promising creator a chance to bring his vision to life is a W move. Congrats to the team working on this project. It looks amazing,” one YouTube commenter said. “Yang Bing deserves the recognition, love & respect for this. I’m already buying this day one.”

Others, however, were significantly less impressed by the Action RPG’s showing.

upcoming action RPG, ‘lost soul aside,’ debuts a fresh trailer

“This looks so mid. It’s almost been a decade since it was first announced, and since then, it has had its lunch eaten and mostly been forgotten. The MC still looks like Noctis, which is the best thing I can say about it. Those environments are ugly, and the enemy design is uninspired,” one Resetera member commented.

“Looks derivative and not well executed. Easy pass.”

While I believe the criticisms lean toward being harsh, I understand the spirit of the comments. Lost Soul Aside has been in development for nearly a decade. In that time, Action RPGs have kinda had a major resurgence in gaming. Its proverbial lunch, indeed, has been eaten on many occasions. Additionally, while everyone loves a good underdog story and the fruition of a long-simmering passion project? It’s easy to see where the “It’s not exactly breaking the mold” take comes from.

After all, many high-quality indie games get either ignored or fly under the radar in a veritable minefield of other games vying for attention. I’m someone who reserves definitive judgment closer to a game’s release. However, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t also hoping that Lost Soul Aside knocks it out of the park when it (hopefully) releases next year!