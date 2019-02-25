Man Hijacks Passenger Plane after Actress ‘Refused to Marry Him’

Minutes after take-off, a Bangladeshi national attempted to storm into the cockpit of Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG 147 heading to Dubai from Dhaka on Sunday, February 24. The reason? Something to do with a TV actress rejecting him, an issue with his wife, and the Bangladeshi prime minister – or so he claimed. The hijacker, a man in his mid-twenties who identified himself only as “Mahadi,” allegedly fired shots and threatened to blow up the plane.



After attempting to intervene, a member of the cabin crew got held hostage by the hijacker, who held a gun. His request was simple: to speak to his wife and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The pilot managed to make an emergency landing at Chittagong’s Shah Amanat International Airport 40 minutes into the flight. The Bangladeshi Army raided the plane and safely evacuated all 134 passengers and 14 crew aboard, but ended up shooting the hijacker after he showed continued signs of aggression. He died soon after the operation from his injuries.

While his claims are unconfirmed, personal issues are suspected to be the primary reason for the attack. M. Naim Hassan, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority declared that the man was most probably “mentally imbalanced” judging by his actions. Reuters reports that the passenger had “a personal issue with his wife.”

But information shared by State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali made the matter even more puzzling. While on air with a TV station, he shared that the suspect retaliated “after a film actress had refused to marry him”.

A committee comprised of officials from the civil aviation and tourism ministry are investigating the incident.