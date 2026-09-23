Hilary Duff Just Added 2027 Tour Dates With Support Acts Tailor-Made to Induce Millennial Nostalgia

Since her comeback in late 2025, Hilary Duff has fueled major millennial nostalgia. Millennial nostalgia is at an all-time high anyway, with the 2000s now being 25 years in the past. As we navigate our adulthoods, we’re not afraid to admit our nostalgia like prior generations. When major pop stars like Hilary Duff return, we’re there for her.

She made her grand comeback after a full decade when she released the single “Mature” in November 2025. Following this, Duff performed a short run of shows in January 2026 before releasing a second single, “Roommates”. On February 20, 2026, she released her comeback album Luck…Or Something, along with her third single, “Weather For Tennis”.

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On June 22, Hilary Duff embarked on the Lucky Me Tour, with dates across the US. In September, the tour moved across the water to Europe. While in Europe, Duff stopped at a familiar Italian location. On September 22, Duff posted a video to Instagram in front of the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy. She recreated a scene from the 2003 film The Lizzie McGuire Movie, tossing a coin behind her into the fountain and making a wish.

The next day, September 23, Duff announced 32 new dates added to her Lucky Me Tour. This includes stops in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Although her teaser video was shot in Rome, Italy, the expanded tour includes a stop in Milan instead. Originally, the tour was set to wrap in February after stops in Australia, Canada, and Mexico. It will now continue from May 2027 through November.

When Are Tickets Available?

Tickets for the new US dates are available as a presale on September 28 and September 29. Additional presales run throughout the week, and general sales open on October 2. The new stretch of dates takes Duff to Spain, Italy, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Brazil, Puerto Rico, and Argentina. For most of these new overseas dates, Rebecca Black will open.

In October 2027, Dashboard Confessional joins the tour for dates in Florida, North Carolina, Maryland, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Then, in November 2027, Teagan and Sara join the tour for stops in Texas, Oklahoma, Nevada, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, and California.

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage for ABA