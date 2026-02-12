Hilary Duff Just Announced ‘the lucky me tour’ for 2026

Few early aughts pop tunes have aged as well as Hilary Duff‘s “Come Clean.” (I refuse to elaborate further.) As one YouTuber says, “If she never stopped taylor swift would not have been as big as she got.” Girl, we could not agree more.
So, good news for all you latent Lizzie stans out there—Duff is making her return to live performance and releasing a new album. Titled luck… or something, the record is slated for release February 20. The most recent single, “Roommates,” is a banger worthy of vintage Duff. (And I’m not just saying that because I think she is mega hot in her “Mature” era…)
Back to the tour. The lucky me tour will cover North America, Europe, the UK, and Australia with over 40 dates spanning a full year, if you count her Las Vegas residencies. The tour begins in earnest June 22 in West Palm Beach, Florida, before spending the better part of two months criss-crossing the continental U.S. and Canada. The final U.S. date of 2026 will be Grand Rapids, Michigan on August 16.
UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand dates will follow, before Duff heads back across the pond for more North America dates stretching into 2027.
La Roux, Jade LeMac, and Lauren Spencer Smith will be in the support slot at select dates. View the full tour routing and lineup info below.
How to Get TIckets to Hilary Duff’s Lucky me tour
Artist presale for Hilary Duff’s “the lucky me tour” will begin Wednesday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Sign up here by February 16th to gain pre-sale access.
General onsale will begin Friday, February 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
You can also get Hilary Duff tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Hilary duff 2026 tour dates
North America 2026:
02/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
02/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
02/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
05/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
05/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
06/22 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
06/23 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
06/27 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/28 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
06/30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
07/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
07/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
07/11 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/12 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
07/14 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater
07/15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
07/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
07/23 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/25 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
07/26 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
07/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater
08/02 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/08 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann
08/12 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre
08/15 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater
UK & Ireland 2026:
09/06 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
09/08 – Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena Cardiff
09/10 – London, UK @ The O2
09/12 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
09/13 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
Australia & New Zealand 2026:
10/20 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
10/22 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
10/24 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
10/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
10/29 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena
North America 2027:
01/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
01/26 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
01/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
01/30 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
02/05 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
02/12 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures