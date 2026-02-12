Hilary Duff Just Announced ‘the lucky me tour’ for 2026

Few early aughts pop tunes have aged as well as Hilary Duff‘s “Come Clean.” (I refuse to elaborate further.) As one YouTuber says, “If she never stopped taylor swift would not have been as big as she got.” Girl, we could not agree more.

Photo: Vince Aung

So, good news for all you latent Lizzie stans out there—Duff is making her return to live performance and releasing a new album. Titled luck… or something, the record is slated for release February 20. The most recent single, “Roommates,” is a banger worthy of vintage Duff. (And I’m not just saying that because I think she is mega hot in her “Mature” era…)

Back to the tour. The lucky me tour will cover North America, Europe, the UK, and Australia with over 40 dates spanning a full year, if you count her Las Vegas residencies. The tour begins in earnest June 22 in West Palm Beach, Florida, before spending the better part of two months criss-crossing the continental U.S. and Canada. The final U.S. date of 2026 will be Grand Rapids, Michigan on August 16.

UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand dates will follow, before Duff heads back across the pond for more North America dates stretching into 2027.

La Roux, Jade LeMac, and Lauren Spencer Smith will be in the support slot at select dates. View the full tour routing and lineup info below.

How to Get TIckets to Hilary Duff’s Lucky me tour

Artist presale for Hilary Duff’s “the lucky me tour” will begin Wednesday, February 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Sign up here by February 16th to gain pre-sale access.

General onsale will begin Friday, February 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get Hilary Duff tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

North America 2026:

02/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

02/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

02/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

05/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

05/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

06/22 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

06/23 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

06/27 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/28 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

06/30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

07/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

07/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

07/11 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/12 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

07/14 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

07/15 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

07/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

07/23 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/25 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

07/26 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

07/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater

08/02 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/08 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann

08/12 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre

08/15 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

UK & Ireland 2026:

09/06 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

09/08 – Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena Cardiff

09/10 – London, UK @ The O2

09/12 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

09/13 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

Australia & New Zealand 2026:

10/20 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

10/22 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

10/24 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

10/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

10/29 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena

North America 2027:

01/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

01/26 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

01/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

01/30 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

02/05 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

02/12 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures