Hillary Clinton Addresses the Nation After Last Night’s Devastating Loss

On Wednesday morning, Hillary Clinton addressed her staff, supporters, and the media following her catastrophic loss to Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States.

Clinton reportedly called Trump to concede the race early Wednesday after it became clear that the GOP candidate had received the 270 electoral votes he needed to win the White House.

Campaign spokeswoman Jennifer Palmieri told CNN that Clinton would talk at 10:30 AM EST from the New Yorker Hotel in Manhattan. According to her aides, the speech will serve as a farewell to her staff, and she’ll reach out to Democrats across the country.