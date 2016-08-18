Hillary Clinton Is Asking Chefs to Endorse Her With Recipes

You might be wondering what grilled swordfish alla Messinese, avocado bruschetta, and green mango salad have to do with the race for the presidency this year. Not a whole lot, as far as we can tell, other than being part of a vehicle to get celebrity support for Hillary Clinton’s candidacy. And in this instance, we’re talking about celebrity chef support.

In a presidential race that can largely be described as a demagogue-laden fever dream, the scenario got just a tiny smidge weirder yesterday, when Clinton launched her #ChefsForHillary campaign, in which “some of the best chefs from coast to coast” show their “Team Hillary pride” by posting “delicious recipes” on a dedicated Pinterest page. As of today, the page has 8,800 followers.

So far, the chefs who helped launch the campaign include heavy hitters like Mario Batali, James Kent, Leah Cohen, Rebecca Charles, Katie Lee, Bruce Hill, Donald Link, Tracey Zabar, and Dominique Ansel. Batali is behind the swordfish, Hill makes the bruschetta, and Cohen the green mango salad.

make my swordfish recipe @ home & support #ChefsForHillary campaign!! cook for the cause: our next pres of the USA! https://t.co/3GILti2ptZ — Mario Batali (@Mariobatali) August 17, 2016

Fans and supporters are also encouraged to join in the fun by pinning recipes and using the hashtag #ChefsForHillary. John Podesta, chairman of Hillary’s campaign, somehow squeezed in with the lineup of celebrity chefs and offers a recipe for salsa di noci—which sounds pretty good to us. He’s even pictured posing in chef’s whites.

Hillary is not exactly famous for her gourmand’s appetite, but she does like a good Chipotle burrito bowl and the veggie burger at Hillstone.

Presidential candidates have long courted celebrity endorsements—the Los Angeles Times even keeps a scorecard that’s kind of a who’s who of voting. And the Washington Post has done an analysis of whose celebrity supporters are better, Trump’s or Clinton’s?

All we can say is that Trump had better get on the stick, because Clinton is racking up some serious celebrity chef support. His food preferences, however—which include well-done steak and endless amounts of fast food—might prove to be a problem.