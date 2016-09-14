Hillary Clinton’s doctor says she isn’t dying

Hillary Clinton’s campaign released a doctor’s note Tuesday excusing her absence from the campaign trail this past week. After appearing to collapse outside a 9/11 memorial event on Sunday, the 68-year-old Clinton has remained at home recovering from what her doctor called “a mild non-contagious bacterial pneumonia.”



The two-page single-spaced letter reveals more details about Clinton’s health in an effort to dispel rumors and insinuations that her medical problems are more severe than a treatable case of pneumonia. Dr. Lisa Bardack, who signed the letter and has treated Clinton since 2001, wrote that Clinton “continues to remain healthy and fit to serve as President of the United States.” To prove it, Clinton plans to return to the campaign trail Thursday with a rally in North Carolina and a speech in Washington, DC.

The letter also disclosed Clinton’s various treatments in 2016 including several current medications (Amor Thyroid, Coumadin, a 10-day course of Levaquin, Clarinex, and B12 as needed) and a CT scan of her brain and sinuses following a sinus and ear infection earlier this year. The letter expands upon Bardack’s 2015 letter detailing Clinton’s health following a concussion in 2012. Still, there is still little known about Clinton’s medical history before 2012.

Clinton has failed to provide the public access to her full medical records, but her opponent 70-year-old Donald Trump has been even more opaque even though he would be the oldest first-term president ever elected. Today, Trump filmed an appearance for tomorrow’s “Dr. Oz Show” to discuss the findings of a recent physical exam but did not reveal much more than his height (6 feet 3 inches) and weight (267 pounds).

Other than that television appearance, Trump has only released a vague doctor’s note predicting the Republican nominee would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.” The doctor told NBC News that he wrote the letter in five minutes as Mr. Trump’s limo idled outside his office. Trump and Clinton have not allowed an outside verification of their doctors’ claims.