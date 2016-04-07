Hillary Clinton’s Struggle to Take the Subway Is the New Pizza Rat

Read: A Bernie Sanders Victory Just Got a Little Less Impossible

Hillary Clinton has been many things: secretary of state, first lady, Grammy winner. But on Thursday morning, as she fought through the futility of swiping her Metrocard, she revealed herself to be a mere mortal—a woman struggling through the same tiny tragedies that befall all of us who have ridden and will continue to ride the New York City subway system.

It took Clinton five tries to finally get through the turnstile during her latest visit to New York. She swiped and swiped again, first too slow and then too fast and then glacially slow, all while shameful eyes and a crowd of cameras stared down upon her.

Hillary’s fifth swipe was just right, so she pushed through the entrance and attempted to regain her presidential poise, but the world had seen enough.

Hillary and Bernie may face off in New York for a debate next week, each vying for the Democratic nomination with sights set on the White House, but deep down they are both just those people who hold up the lines at subway stops, Clinton struggling to swipe and Sanders just trying to cram old tokens into the machine.

Image via Flickr users sfreimark and Paula R. Lively