Finally, Viagra Is Available in Chewable Mint Form

Nothing feels more Clown School than trawling through your tote bag for a libido and/or boner-booster in the club, and nothing feels better than being able to whip out your goods from a container that has more in common with an Altoid tin than a proper prescription bottle. Hark! Altoid-esque boner pills are here. That’s right—Hims now offers real, actual prescription erection-boosting meds in mint form.

Remember that 1990s interview where David Bowie said “we’re on the cusp of something exhilarating” about the advent of the internet? Well, Hims is a great example—no, not Him; and not even Her, but Hims, which is a website that can help you get hair loss remedies and boner pills discreetly shipped to your abode (without ever needing to physically schlep to the doctor’s office). It’s the medical equivalent of being able to order an entire house on Amazon, and it’s about damn time.

The influx of yassified, Amazon-stocked COVID-19 tests was the first time my friends and I started talking about digital healthcare. ‘Rona drove a lot of us to have remote telehealth appointments, therapy sessions, and eye exams; it even illuminated the ease with which one can order STD tests online.

We’re not here to give you medical advice, of course. (We’re on our way to the Ren Faire!) But not a lot of people know how accessible and aesthetic remote healthcare has become, and Hims is a primo example. The American telehealth company was founded in 2017, and sells prescription and over-the-counter drugs online, as well as personal care products; we’re talking erectile dysfunction solutions (yes, those are the Viagra and Hims brand chewable mints for erectile dysfunction), hair loss products, as well as proposed treatments for anxiety and depression, early climax, and better skincare. A whole smorgasbord, really.

Think of Hims as almost like the bro-targeted Glossier, skincare and all. The brand’s vitamin C serum, for example, has a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon, and one reviewer who writes that her “94-year old beau has been using it [and] feels that his skin is much softer and the flaky patches have disappeared,” while Amazon reviewers of the brand’s thickening shampoo write that “it does seem to keep hair fluffy and in place.”

The shampoos and vitamins are all up for grabs on Hims’ website and Amazon alike, but back to the boner Altoids. (Altoids did not approve of this message.) If you want to explore the ED products, you’ll need to connect with a licensed professional through Hims. Here’s how it works: You go to the site, answer a few questions about your needs, and get set-up with a doctor who will dictate your prescription. It’s honestly about as cumbersome as taking a BuzzFeed quiz about which Neopet you are. Then, get sent your chewable mint ED meds, and you’re off to the races (aka the club) (or the Hinge date at the pedal boats on the lake) (or the death metal show) (or the pottery studio).

There’s an entire Q&A page for those who want to learn the ins-and-outs about Hims, but at a bare minimum, we think it’s refreshing to find a platform that makes copping ED pills such a low-lift, high (and hard) rewarding experience.

