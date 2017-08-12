Hinds Get Surfy on “Caribbean Moon”

Extremely chill Spanish indie band Hinds have been on and off the road since releasing a deluxe edition of their debut full-length, Leave Me Alone, last October. That means that the last thing the Madrid-based four-piece released was a cover of Los Nastys’ “Holograma,” Hinds’ first Spanish-language song. It was fun and kinda grubby and you should put it onto every summer playlist you have.



Now, ten months on, they’ve returned with another cover. This time it’s a version of Kevin Ayers’s 1973 song “Caribbean Moon.” The original was heavy on woodwind, and Ayers affected a cringey Caribbean accent through the whole thing, a novelty that was only surpassed by this very camp video. Hinds fuck with the whole thing delightfully, switching the flutes into a surf-rock guitar lick with a background whistle. The vocals trade off between Carlotta Cosials’s intentional absurdity and Ana García Perrote’s straight(ish) delivery. It’s worth listening to repeatedly with some sort of well-priced overproof rum beverage.

“SUMMERTIME IS FOR HOT NEW STUFF LIKE THIS SONG,” the band wrote in a measured statement on Facebook. “THIS CARIBBEAN MOON, THIS IS FOR YOU AND YOUR HOLIDAYS AMIGOS!!!!!!!! HOPE YOU ENJOY IT AS MUCH AS WE DO.”

Listen to “Caribbean Moon” below.

