Hinds Return with “New For You,” Announce Second Album

Two years on from the release of their debut LP Leave Me Alone—one of Noisey’s favorites of 2016—Spanish garage-pop four-piece Hinds have returned with a new single and details of a new album. “New For You” is the first song from I Don’t Run, out April 6 on Mom + Pop Records. It comes with a new video, directed by lead singer Carlota Cosials, which shows the band and a bunch of their friends playing in a loosely organized soccer tournament.

The song itself retains the beer-drunk energy and unexpectedly anxious lyricism that made Leave Me Alone so entertaining. Cosials confronts herself—”my feet are bruised from tripping up,” “sometimes I see myself and I can’t stand my show”—but delivers her lines with a breathless grin. They’re not reinventing their sound here, but they were never going to with their first single back.

Watch the video at the top of the page, see the tracklist and album art for I Don’t Run below, and go see Hinds somewhere in Europe or the US in the spring. They just announced an extensive tour, and those dates are at the bottom of the page.

I Don’t Run tracklist:

1. The Club

2. Soberland

3. Linda

4. New For You

5. Echoing My Name

6. Tester

7. Finally Floating

8. I Feel Cold But I Feel More

9. To The Morning Light

10. Rookie

11. Ma Nuit

Hinds Europe and US Tour dates:

3/13-18/19 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/19/18 – Dallas, TX @ TBA

3/20/18 – Houston, TX @ TBA

3/21/18 – New Orleans, LA @ TBA

3/23/18 – Atlanta, GA @ TBA

3/24/18 – Birmingham, AL @ TBA

3/25/18 – Nashville, TN @ TBA

4/15/18 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3

4/17/18 – Manchester, England @ Gorilla

4/18/18 – Bristol, England @ The Fleece

4/19/18 – London, England @ Electric Brixton

4/20/18 – Brighton, England @ Concorde 2

4/23/18 – Paris, France @ Le Point Ephemere

4/24/18 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

4/25/18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

4/26/18 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

4/27/18 – Berlin, Germany @ Bi Nuu

4/29/18 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Mascotte

5/7/18 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

5/8/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The First Unitarian Church

5/10/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

5/11/18 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

5/13/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern (Canadian Music Week)

5/14/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

5/15/18 – Chicago, IL @ TBA

5/16/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

5/18/18 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

5/19/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

5/21/18 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

5/22/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

5/23/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

5/25/18 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

5/26/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

5/27/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

5/28/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

