Hinds, Who Can’t Have Nice Things, Release Lush Video for “Warts”

Perhaps it’s because Hinds didn’t expect their almost literally infectious brand of guitar pop to get quite as huge as it has, but their madly entertaining debut record Leave Me Alone’s lo-fi production values are now being regularly overrun by shiny, cool-as-hell videos. It’s all working, too, mostly because the Madrid four-piece take everything shiny and screw with it a little. The video for “Easy” rotted away into blood, guts, and spaghetti in high definition. It ruled.

Now, a month or so on, they’ve released the video for “Warts” and they still can’t have nice things. This time things don’t rot out so much as they turn in a flash of violence. Serious, beautifully shot, jealous rage. It’s underrated.

Hinds Tour Dates:

9/3/2016 – Seattle, WA – Bumbershoot

10/16/2016 – San Francisco, CA – Treasure Island Music Festival

10/17/2016 – Santa Barbara, CA – Velvet Jones

10/19/2016 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

10/20/2016 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley bar

10/21/2016 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater

10/22-23/2016 – Silverado Canyon, CA – Beach Goth Festival at Oak Canyon Park

10/24/2016 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

10/25/2016 – Pontiac, MI – The Pike Room at Crofoot

10/26/2016 – Toronto, ON – Adelaide Hall

10/28/2016 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

10/29/2016 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

10/30/2016 – Cambridge, MA – The Middle East Downstairs

11/4/2016 – McDade, TX – Sound On Sound Festival at Sherwood Forest Faire

