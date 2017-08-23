Hints Keep Dropping About a Long Awaited Hüsker Dü Reissue

Chicago-based archival label Numero Group continue to tease fans of 80s US punk and hardcore by dropping hints about the long awaited reissue of a Hüsker Dü early recordings box set.

Yesterday, the label posted a photo of what appears to be the cover art for the Savage Young Dü multi-disc release. It was captioned with, “A little something to tide you over during the eclipse. We’ll tell you more in 15 days, promise.”

Savage Young Dü is taken from an early bootleg of the influential Minneapolis punk band’s studio recordings.

Last year Numero Group tweeted that they had acquired the Minneapolis punk’s Mac-Bruce Demo Tape that the band recorded at St. Paul’s Macalester College with Bill Bruce in May 1979.

Some of these tracks appeared on the band’s 1982 debut LP Land Speed Record.