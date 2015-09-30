Now Trending on Twitter: #HipHopCartoons

‘

The internet is a mysterious place where cats talk and toddlers smell like beef. The latest trend? #HipHopCartoons. It comes care of Comedy Central game show @midnight, where celebrity contestants compete in rounds of internet-inspired improv games. The latest episode features a round where the guests had to come up with hip-hop-inspired takes on classic cartoons, and, sure enough, it’s caught a bit of wildfire on Twitter. Twitters users have jumped on the hashtag. Is it kind of dumb? Yeah, but it’s the internet. Check out some of the best below:

Videos by VICE

