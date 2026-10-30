Run-DMC Rapper Darryl McDaniels Involved in Highway Car Accident With Garbage Truck

Hip-hop legend Darryl “DMC” McDaniels was reportedly involved in a car accident on a busy Los Angeles highway. The Run-DMC rapper is presumed uninjured, but TMZ did not specify. The outlet did note he was filmed smiling at some point while speaking to first responders.

The incident happened during the 11 AM hour on Oct. 30, 2026. According to reports, McDaniels was traveling in an SUV on the 105 Freeway, near L.A.’s West Athens neighborhood. He was not driving, but was a passenger. Footage of the incident showed the aftermath of the crash, with damaged vehicles and broken glass on the ground.

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Per TMZ, the California Highway Patrol has since cleared the accident and stated that no other information is available.

RUN-DMC rapper Darryl “DMC” McDaniels was not driving the SUV involved in the crash

Darryl “DMC” McDaniels is undoubtedly a rap icon. As one half of Run-DMC—along with Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons—he was a groundbreaking force in the genre and culture’s early years.

Recently, McDaniels sat down for an interview with Forbes to discuss his career in relation to higher education. Notably, he attended St. John’s University in Queens but left when his rap career took off.

“What would I say to somebody who says, ‘Oh, is going to college worth it?’ It’s definitely worth it,” McDaniels confessed. “I don’t care what it is that you’re studying. It’s giving you valuable information that tells you how the universe works, how different entities work, how different systems work.”

The Run-DMC star later offered some context on his mindset going into hip-hop. “I came into the music business with a purpose,” he explained. “My purpose was this: I want to be a star, and I want to have a jet, and I want to stay in good hotels. But it’s more important for me to do what Curtis Mayfield and Marvin Gaye and James Brown was doing within the business.”

“You’ve got to be courageous enough to do something different that has a purpose and a value. I’m building stuff that is more for 100 years from now than it is for me now,” he added.

At this time, DMC does not appear to have made any public comments on the car accident.

Feature image by Johnny Nunez/WireImage