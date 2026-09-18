Hip-Hop Producer Sentenced to 17 More Months After Racking Up a Wild List of Probation Violations

Hip-hop producer Mally Mall was already in hot water. Now, he’s going back to prison for an eye-catching set of probation violations. In a report from 8NewsNow, a federal judge sentenced the artist, born Jamal Rashid, to 17 months in prison after he was on supervised release from his sex trafficking case.

At the courthouse in Las Vegas, Rashid admitted to his own wrongdoing. Those violated terms include witness tampering, lying about a cell phone and also illegally recording a call with it, having a hidden room in his house, a failed drug test, and spending time with a convicted felon.

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U.S. District Court Judge Gloria Navarro expressed her sincere disappointment in Mally Mall for such violations. “I’m very disappointed in you, and I really hope you are a changed person,” she told the producer. “I’m not sure I believe it.”

Navarro had previously sentenced him to 33 months in prison in May 2021. Then, he’d be on supervised release for three years afterward. This came after he admitted to using escort services as a front for prostitution for 12 years. He pleaded guilty to a count of “using an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity.” Navarro disagreed with the plea deal he was initially offered, but she was only in charge of carrying out the sentence.

Mally Mall Heads Back to Prison After Violating Probation Terms in the Wildest Ways

Angela Williams was the witness he admitted to tampering with as part of his probation violations. Additionally, she was an original victim in his sex trafficking case. Williams told reporters she didn’t like how he allegedly gets special treatment.

“He’s always catching a break. He’s always getting these crazy, special deals,” Williams said of Mally Mall. “You used the same tools that you used when you trafficked me to try to extort me, and you thought I was gonna be quiet. You don’t get charged for it; you just get revoked.”

Jack Buchanan, who served as Mally Mall’s lawyer, revealed that he was totally fine with the final results. Afterward, he’ll be a free man with no restrictions anymore.

“At the end of the day, it’s still an amount of time he’s gonna serve. When he’s done, he’ll be done. There’ll be no more supervised release. That was a separate part of the negotiation that was important. He accepts responsibility. He’s happy with that,” Buchanan explained on behalf of Mally Mall.

Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images