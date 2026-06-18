Hip-Hop Producer Tay Keith, Who Worked With Drake and Travis Scott, Dead at 29

Hip-hop producer Tay Keith, who worked with Drake and Travis Scott, is dead. He was 29.

According to NBC News affiliate WSMV, Metro Nashville Police confirmed Keith’s death after carrying out a wellness check. Officers found his body inside his Martin Street apartment on the afternoon of Thursday, June 18. At this time, Keith’s cause of death is unclear, but police stated that they do not suspect foul play.

Videos by VICE

Keith was born Brytavious Lakeith Chambers in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sept. 20, 1996. In his teens, he began experimenting with music production. As a young creative, Keith worked with rappers like BlocBoy JB and Blac Youngsta.

Tay Keith attended College at Middle Tennessee State University and graduated in 2018

After high school, Tay Keith went to college at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU). He graduated in 2018 and set off for a career in music production. Keith would go on to work with some high-profile artists like Travis Scott, Drake, Beyoncé, Eminem, and 21 Savage, just to name a few.

In 2025, Keith made Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. In their profile, Forbes penned: “At 23, Tay Keith became a Grammy-nominated producer for his work on Travis Scott’s ‘Sicko Mode,’ adding to his roster of clients like Cardi B, Eminem and music’s ‘Queen B’ Beyoncé.

“Come 2024, Keith received Producer of the Year at the BMI Awards, marking his third win in the category,” Forbes added. “Pair him with music manager and entrepreneur Cambrian Strong, and you get the record label Drumatized that’s helped artists like Sexxy Red receive Gold and Platinum RIAA certifications for hits like ‘Get It Sexxy’ and ‘Pound Town’.”

Memorials are pouring in after authorities found Tay Keith dead in his home

In the wake of Keith’s death, many have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late producer. His old friend BlocBoy JB shared a throwback photo of the two of them as kids. In a caption he wrote, “Damn Cuz You Just Hurt Me Bad.”

“RIP Tay Keith,” Joey from Gotham Hip-Hop wrote in a post on X. “The news makes me sick to my stomach. One of the best and most influential producers of the past 10 years. That producer tag will ring out forever.”

Joey added, “He was one of the first big artists to reach out to me and show love for no reason, just a genuinely nice guy.”