‘His Health Is Our Immediate Concern’: Papa Roach Cancels Festival Appearance After Bassist’s Medical Emergency

Papa Roach fans attending this year’s Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky are devastated to learn their favorite band won’t be performing. In a statement posted on their social media, they revealed their bassist Tobin Esperance suffered a medical emergency. After advice from his doctors, they’ve decided it would be best if he didn’t perform at the festival. Consequently, the rest of the band is following suit.

“After careful consideration and advice from medical professionals, Papa Roach bassist Tobin Esperance will be unable to perform this weekend due to an unexpected emergency. Therefore, we will not be able to perform at this year’s Louder Than Life, and wish everyone the best,” they wrote.

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“Right now, Tobin’s health is our immediate concern. We look forward to welcoming him back on stage in November and appreciate the continued support and respect for his privacy during this time.”

Currently, there’s no further information on what exactly happened to Tobin Esperance. The 46-year old bassist is notoriously evasive from the public and social media as a whole. The band were scheduled to perform at 8:25pm on Saturday September 19th. Then, Limp Bizkit would take the stage afterwards. There’s no word on whether or not there will be a replacement performance for the California band.

Papa Roach Pulls Out of Massive Festival Last Minute Due to Bassist’s Medical Emergency

Papa Roach’s next string of performances are slated to take place overseas. On November 1st, they’re supposed to head to Glasgow in the United Kingdom for a performance at OVO Hydro. Then, they’ll take over different dates in the UK and other dates across Europe until December 6th in Lyon, France.

In other Papa Roach related news, fans of the band should be delighted to know that they are staunchly against the use of AI in their music. Speaking with LA Lloyd, frontman Jacoby Shaddix admitted the idea of it taking over the industry was terrifying. However, he grew a lot more comfortable when he looked at it as a conscious choice from fans.

Ultimately, he’s happier to have fans that would actively choose them instead of their non-human counterparts. “But then there’s this hopeful element in it that I feel. Will.i.am from the Black Eyed Peas was trying to explain it, and I think he kind of hit the nail in the head,” the Papa Roach lead singer said. “When you go to the grocery store, you can get the organic or you can get the GMO. What do you want? Do you want fake music or do you want the music that’s coming from a human being? And we have a choice.