Historic Black Community Stops Ohio Nazi Gathering, Burns Their Flags

Nazis, who by sheer coincidence seem to become emboldened whenever Donald Trump is at his most prominent, tried to promote their disgusting views by overtaking a highway overpass in Evendale, Ohio.

Evendale is a small community within the Cincinnati metropolitan area. Like white blood cells to a festering wound, locals confronted the Nazis, telling them to pile back into the U-Haul truck they came in from and get the hell out of there.

The U-Haul thing was quite literal, as modern Nazis seem to love U-Hauls. Actual literal Nazis who want to display their hate and ignorance to the world usually show up to demonstrations in U-Haul trucks. The drivers will pop open the back and out will pour a gaggle of Nazis masking their identities. It’s like a clown car but with even more clowns.

Historic Black Community Confronts Ohio Nazis, Burns Their Flags

The Nazis announced their affiliation while dressed in black and displaying signs sporting swastikas that they then draped onto the chain-link fence overlooking Interstate 75. The Nazis probably should have better understood where exactly they were setting up this demonstration because it was close to a neighborhood called Lincoln Heights.

Lincoln Heights is the first all-black, self-governing city north of the Mason-Dixon line. It’s filled with people who have a long history of fighting off our nation’s most hateful elements.

The Nazis didn’t get to demonstrate their hate for too long before locals swarmed to give them the boot. Aftab Pureval, Cincinnati’s mayor, condemned the protest, saying that “Messages of hate like this have no place in our region.”

Videos of the people of Lincoln Heights burning nazi flags quickly went viral.