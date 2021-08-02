History-Making Trans Olympian Laurel Hubbard Exits Weightlifting Competition

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, who made history as the first openly transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics, is out of the competition after failing to register a successful lift.

Hubbard, 43, had been competing for New Zealand in the +87kg weightlifting category in Tokyo.

However, after failing to lift 120kg and two failed attempts at 125kg, Hubbard exited the competition.

Great Britain’s Emily Campbell celebrates taking silver. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

“I’m not entirely unaware of the controversy which surrounds my participation at these Games,” said Hubbard after her unsuccessful lifts.

“And as such, I would particularly like to thank the [International Olympic Committee], for I think really affirming its commitment to the principles of Olympism and establishing that sport is something for all people, that it is inclusive and is accessible.”

Emily Campbell, who was competing for Great Britain, took home silver in the competition – making her the first British woman to take home a medal in weightlifting. The athlete secured a place on the podium after successive lifts of 156kg and 161kg. She is also the first British athlete to win a medal in the sport since 1984.

China’s Li Wenwen. Photo: MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images

The category was won by China’s Li Wenwen, who has twice broken the Olympic record for the category.

