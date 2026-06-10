Hit 2023 Soulslike is Coming to Switch 2

One of 2023’s best games period is about to make its debut on Nintendo Switch 2 later this summer, DLC and all.

Lies of P is coming to Switch 2

screenshot: Neowiz

When Lies of P dropped in 2023, fans of Soulslikes were taken aback. Its clear Bloodborne influence allowed it to stand out and even drew more eyes to it, and when Souls fans gave it a shot, many came away very impressed. Thus, Lies of P has earned a reputation as being perhaps the best Soulslike that isn’t developed by FromSoftware.

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Because of the original Switch console’s technical limitations, many of the big Souls games ended up never coming around to Nintendo gamers. The only FromSoftware title to be released on the original Switch is Dark Souls: Remastered. The other Dark Souls games, Sekiro, Elden Ring, and even non-FromSoftware titles like Lords of the Fallen and Lies of P never arrived on Nintendo’s original Switch console. However, the Switch 2 is a big technical upgrade, and it looks to be changing things this year.

Lies of P: Complete Edition includes overture DLC

screenshot: Neowiz

At the most recent Nintendo Direct, on the heels of Summer Game Fest, Neowiz revealed that Lies of P is coming to Switch 2 in the form of Lies of P: Complete Edition, a package that includes the game’s Overture DLC that came out a year ago. The game will cost $70 and will be made available on August 6, less than two months from now.

Switch 2 gamers who like physical games are in luck, as Neowiz has partnered with iam8bit on a physical release for Lies of P: Complete Edition, which includes the full game on the cartridge and six card prints of some of the game’s fierce bosses. Those who want to jump on the physical version will have to wait a bit longer for Lies of P: Complete Edition to arrive, as it ships out to gamers on October 2.

Switch 2 is getting more Souls games this year

screenshot: neowiz

Lies of P: Complete Edition is kicking off a wave of Souls games on Switch 2, as two major FromSoftware titles are joining it later this year. Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, Shadow of the Erdtree DLC included, is coming on August 28, and FromSoft’s all-new multiplayer Souls game, The Duskbloods, is exclusive to Switch 2 and is still looking to make its big splash before the end of 2026. Plus, Lords of the Fallen 2 also recently confirmed a Switch 2 release when it drops sometime this year. It’s nice to finally see Nintendo gamers get ahold of some major Souls games after being left behind by the genre for so long.

Ahead of Summer Game Fest, many Lies of P fans were hoping to hear official word from Neowiz about the follow-up that was teased upon beating the main game. With SGF having passed without such news, it doesn’t seem like the sequel is ready to be shown just yet. Perhaps Neowiz will have something new to share later this year at The Game Awards. In the meantime, Switch 2 gamers can get ready to delve into Krat later this summer.

Lies of P is available on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Mac, and is coming to Switch 2 on August 6.