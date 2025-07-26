Hit-Boy Credits Jay-Z for Helping ‘Secure My Freedom’ After Brutal Publishing Deal

It’s like what Q-Tip always told us. “Industry rule #4080: record company people are shady.” Oftentimes, artists will be exploited before they could even know better. Preying on young people and their ignorance to get what they want. It’s a despicable game, immoral business to recoup their investment tenfold. It takes a long time for these artists to get their freedom back, if they can acquire at all. Thankfully, Hit-Boy can finally say he’s out of a bad deal, and he credits a lot of it to Jay-Z.

Recently, the star producer went on Instagram to announce that he’s finally free from his brutal publishing deal. He had signed at 19 years old and had stayed on board until 37 years old. Consequently, there were a lot of hits he didn’t own in his publishing because he was stuck in a bad deal. However, Hit-Boy made valuable connections across nearly 2 decades, one of which was one of his old idols Jay-Z. With that, it allowed him to get some help getting out of his 18 year publishing deal.

Videos by VICE

Hit-Boy Gets Out of Awful Publishing Deal With Jay-Z’s Help

“The first CD I ever bought with my own money was The Blueprint by Jay-Z when I was 13 years old,” the producer prefaces. “The first song ever released that I produced for Jay was ‘n**gas in paris.’ I remember getting a text from Hov after the song dropped and was going crazy, and he said,’ If you get me another’ n**gas in paris’ I’ll get you a plane,’ jokingly.”

“But today I can say he got me something more valuable than a plane or anything tangible. He helped secure my freedom from an 18-year publishing deal I was stuck in,” Hit-Boy continues. “I can’t thank him enough for pushing that thru. Much appreciation to Desiree Perez for also making this happen — the love and respect on my end runs deep and I appreciate all the help frr.”

Now, Hit-Boy essentially gets to start anew. With all of the knowledge he’s acquired over the years, he thanks God and looks to maximize his newfound freedom.