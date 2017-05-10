Snoop Dogg Shares “Trash Bags,” His Strip Club Friendly New Single from ‘NEVA LEFT’

It’s arguable that no superstar rapper that made their mark in the 90s has maintained their relevancy better than Snoop Dogg. At this point, most people just learning who he is probably know very little of his rap career, which is a testament to his star power. But every now and again, the Dogg reminds us of his roots. Next week, on May 19, Snoop will be releasing his 15th studio album, NEVA LEFT.

The project’s lead single is “Mount Kushmore,” a Method Man, Redman, and B-Real-featuring weed anthem that incorporates the classic, g-funk leaning West Coast sound. Today, we’re premiering Snoop’s follow up, “Trash Bags,” which features Atlanta rapper K Camp. The song is another showing of Snoop’s versatility in which he briskly spits about how much money he’s bringing to the strip club. Listen to the song below.

