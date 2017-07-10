Hitler Sketch Found on Taco Bell Drive-Thru Window

Drivers reaching to pay for their Cheesy Gordita Crunches and Crunchwrap Supremes were disturbed to see the piercing eyes of Adolf Hitler looking back at them at a Colorado Taco Bell drive-thru recently—apparently placed there by an employee.

The incident took place in Parker, outside of Denver, and had diners, as well as the local Anti-Defamation League (ADL) wondering how and why such an offensive drawing, which has since been taken down, could make its way onto a drive-thru window.

According to ABC 7, a photo of the sketch, which shows Adolf Hitler surrounded by swastikas and an “SS” logo while Taco Bell employees work in the background, was taken by a customer who was “shocked” by the Nazi symbolism. It’s unclear from the photo which side of the glass the sketch was taped to.

The strange stunt prompted a strong response from the Denver ADL, leading Regional Director Scott Levin to tweet, “Hate does not take a holiday,” referring to the fact that the drawing was placed on the Taco Bell over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Levin told ABC 7 that the posting could be purely a way of getting a reaction from customers, but that it could also be motivated by hate. “Sometimes, something like this is being put up just to get a rise out of people, but often times, we are finding these days that there is a lot of hateful incidents that are happening,” Levin reportedly said.

When reached for comment by MUNCHIES over the weekend, a public relations representative for Taco Bell said, “Palo Alto, Inc., the franchise owner of this Parker, Colorado location, and Taco Bell in no way tolerate this behavior. The franchisee investigated and terminated the employee involved.”