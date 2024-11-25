‘Hitman’ Removes Any Association With Conor McGregor After Civil Court Hearing

Hitman developer IO Interactive has announced today that they are removing any content that features former MMA Champion, Conor McGregor. This news comes just days after being held liable for Sexual Assault in Ireland. IO Interactive was quick to distance itself from the troubled star and offered an update regarding missions in their game.

Conor McGregor Content Is Being Removed From ‘Hitman’ Starting Today

In an article posted by The New York Times, McGregor was found liable in a 2018 case involving Nikita Hand on November 23, 2024. Shortly after, IO Interactive responded to McGregor’s loss in Civil Court, announcing that they were ceasing their collaboration with him. Since “The Disruptor” mission is a limited-time offering, this mission set is canceled. If they do decide to run this event in the future, McGregor’s likeness would likely be replaced with a generic fighter.

In light of the recent court ruling regarding Conor McGregor, IO Interactive has made the decision to cease its collaboration with the athlete, effective immediately. We take this matter very seriously and cannot ignore its implications. Consequently, we will begin removing all… — HITMAN (@Hitman) November 25, 2024

Starting November 25, 2024, any DLC featuring Conor McGregor will be removed from storefronts. But, it is unclear if compensation will be given to players who have received the McGregor gear. Given the nature of the controversy, we may need to wait and see what IO Interactive does in this particular circumstance.

Regarding this news, players are responding to this in many different ways. Some are shocked at the removal. Players are surprised that IO Interactive doesn’t even view McGregor as worthy of being killed in the game. Maybe they should have just given Agent 47 more chances to remove this particular player from the game.

The former MMA champion is planning on submitting an appeal regarding this case. Hence, it seems the world of Hitman is closed off for “The Notorious.” The quick removal of his current mission from the rotation seems to point in that direction.

Although, McGregor is a person who thrives on controversy. Albeit, is this a cause for folks like him to stop receiving a platform in ways such as this? It’s unlikely, as many real-life actors have lent themselves to the digital stage. But maybe the vetting process needs to be refined to avoid the time and effort spent on people like this.