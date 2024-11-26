hiv-positive-people-can-be-organ-donors-now

Patients with HIV in need of a kidney or liver transplant can now receive organs from HIV-positive donors.

According to the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA), more than 103,000 individuals are currently on the national transplant waiting list. However, health officials are hoping to cut down on this list with a new rule allowing HIV-positive individuals to donate their organs to others with HIV—which will shorten the wait time for all recipients. The more acceptable donors there are, the shorter the waiting period for those in need.

“This rule removes unnecessary barriers to kidney and liver transplants, expanding the organ donor pool and improving outcomes for transplant recipients with HIV,” U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

Research published in the New England Journal of Medicine has found that transplanted organs from HIV-positive donors vs. those from HIV-negative donors had similar success rates, per AP News. Of course, these donors would only give to those already positive for HIV.

This is incredible news for anyone in need of an organ transplant, as many individuals wait months or even years to receive one. Delaying such transplants can leave patients vulnerable, many requiring other medical treatments like dialysis, which can be both costly and time-consuming in addition to the potentially devastating side effects.

This new rule—which goes into effect on Wednesday—could be a life-saving initiative.