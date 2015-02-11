HNNY’s “6.30” is a Healthy Spoonful of Deep House Delight

As his name suggests, nearly everything Stockholm-based producer and DJ, HNNY, releases is sweet and delicious. He’s been responsible for countless exhibits of deep house charm, and now even has a new label appropriately named Yummy. The outfit’s first official release is from the care bear himself and includes the track “6.30,” a video of which we have for premiere today.

While the tune is an effortless showcasing of the producer’s calming brand of sound, the video, made by director Rickard Ljungdahl Eklund, was crafted by scratches and markers rescued from Super8 footage. The viewer is treated with a montage of chill whales, friendly turtles, nonconfrontational scuba divers, and of course, beats by HNNY. What more do you need?

Yum001 by HNNY is out now on Yummy