Hobo Johnson Shares Why He Dropped Video Games to Pursue Music

This week on Noisey Radio, we sit down with enigmatic singer/songwriter Hobo Johnson. Then, Rob Vicious of Shoreline Mafia takes us inside his solo debut project, Traplantic. Plus, modern reggae hero Protoje stops by to bring us brand new music.
Intro Mix
OhGeesy – “Heavy”
Comethazine – “Oowee”
Spoken Arcane – “Oof”
Hoodrich Pablo Juan – “Tik Tok” feat Blocboy JB
Rob Vicious
Rob Vicious – “Traplantic”
Rob Vicious – “C Notes” feat. OhGeesy, Fenix Flexin
Rob Vicious – “Drip”
Rob Vicious – “LA Flocker”
Hobo Johnson
Hobo Johnson – “Romeo & Juliet”
Hobo Johnson – “Peach Scone”
Hobo Johnson – “Sex and the City”
Proteje
Proteje – “Like This”
Proteje – “No Guarantee” feat. Chronixx
Proteje – “Bout Noon”
