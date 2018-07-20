Hobo Johnson Shares Why He Dropped Video Games to Pursue Music

This week on Noisey Radio, we sit down with enigmatic singer/songwriter Hobo Johnson. Then, Rob Vicious of Shoreline Mafia takes us inside his solo debut project, Traplantic. Plus, modern reggae hero Protoje stops by to bring us brand new music.



Intro Mix

OhGeesy – “Heavy”

Comethazine – “Oowee”

Spoken Arcane – “Oof”

Hoodrich Pablo Juan – “Tik Tok” feat Blocboy JB

Rob Vicious

Rob Vicious – “Traplantic”

Rob Vicious – “C Notes” feat. OhGeesy, Fenix Flexin

Rob Vicious – “Drip”

Rob Vicious – “LA Flocker”

Hobo Johnson

Hobo Johnson – “Romeo & Juliet”

Hobo Johnson – “Peach Scone”

Hobo Johnson – “Sex and the City”

Proteje

Proteje – “Like This”

Proteje – “No Guarantee” feat. Chronixx

Proteje – “Bout Noon”

