Hockey Fans Litter Ice with Teddy Bears

The Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League have an annual event where fans throw teddy bears onto the ice. It’s been happening for over two decades, and it was that special time of the year again this past weekend.

Fans tossed over 28,000 stuffed teddy bear toys to the ice after Calgary’s Jordy Stallard scored a second-period goal. It was a record number of teddy bears thrown to the ice, according to the team, causing a 37-minute delay in the game. Alas, it was all for a good cause. The teddy bears are getting donated to numerous local agencies, including the Calgary Food Bank and Salvation Army.



Videos by VICE

The players seemed to love it, too.