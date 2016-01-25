Hodgy Beats Loves Pasadena Restaurants and Hanging at His Mom’s House

In honor of our new VICE Guide to Los Angeles, we asked some LA-based musicians and artists to act as our virtual tour guides and fill us in on their favorite spots in the city. This time, we hit up Hodgy Beats, the Odd Future rapper and producer, to talk about his love for Pasadena.

VICE: What’s your first memory of Pasadena?

Hodgy Beats: I was living by the Rose Bowl. I have vivid memories of seeing the Lakers during the playoffs. As a kid, I used to play basketball [in New Jersey,] but when I moved out here I really began to pay attention to sports. I went to Pasadena High School and I played ball while I was there.

Where do you go to catch a game?

Slater’s 50/50. It’s a burger spot and a bar. The beer is good and the burgers are crazy. They make their burgers 50 percent meat and 50 percent pork. So mouthwatering, but too bad I’m a pescatarian right now.

What are some of your favorite places to eat?

For something quick to eat, I would go to Tarantino’s. This pizza spot is very East Coast, and their food is amazing! They also have nice pastas and salads. They are cash only, though—so make sure you show up with paper.

Another great spot is Little Flower Candy Café. It’s over by the Rose Bowl. They have really nice salads and soups and they have a good bakery, too. I don’t really drink coffee, but I have their tea with a piece of cake or pie. I became a pescatarian after Thanksgiving. I’m going to miss their pastrami sandwiches.

It’s a good spot to just sit out. It’s not loud anywhere. This is a place I like taking my mother or my girlfriend when we just want to chill for a minute.

When I wanted to keep it G, there’s this 24-hour Mexican spot called La Estrella. Everything over there is crazy! Their tacos are good, their burritos and tostadas… I mean, whatever you want they got.

Mi Piace is also an amazing place. Their eggplant lasagna is the shit.

My favorite place is a Japanese sushi restaurant called Osawa. You can’t go wrong with their sushi, sashimi, or nagiri. I love their tuna toro and the Hamachi, too. They also have these curry Brussels sprouts that were so good, I started making them at home. For dessert, their yam-brulee is so great. It has ice cream and caramel on top.

How would you describe Pasadena’s style?

Being a California man, everything is very versatile. When it comes to food, we are very culturally open-minded. If you go to Old Town Pasadena, you’ll run into an Indian restaurant and right next to it there’s a Pinkberry.

Where do you go to shop?

I don’t really shop much for clothing in Pasadena but when I do, I like to go to some consignment shops or thrift stores. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. I’ve been doing it with my mother since I was a kid. We used to go to yard sales and we’d go to the Rose Bowl Flea Market the second Sunday of every month. You can buy antiques there and lots of creative things that people make.

How does the traffic compare to the madness in Los Angeles?

Pasadena is more of a residential area so there’s a lot less traffic. It does get busy sometimes if there are events going on but other than that, traffic is pretty easy.

Where would you send a first time visitor?

I’ve mentioned most of the best spots, Old Town and the Rose Bowl. But we have some really nice museums here, too. I like taking my son to Huntington Gardens. They have beautiful gardens, big trees, ducks, and geese, so my son just gets to run around free.

Another place I love but haven’t been to in awhile is the Norton Simon Museum (411 West Colorado Blvd). They have work there by Picasso and shit like that.

Where do you go for some quiet?

I’m definitely a Pasadena native/local and I probably won’t leave this place unless I get crazy rich. Even then, I’ll still have a spot out here. I plan to move to the mountains and have a fortress.

I have a lot of favorite spots here and one that I go to quite often is Copa Vida. But when I really want some quiet I’ll go to my mom’s house. I’m actually in her house a lot.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

