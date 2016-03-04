Photos of Amsterdam’s First Young Punks



Some punks from the north of Holland during a party at a squat in the Spuistraat in Amsterdam, April 30, 1986.

This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands

Punk came to Amsterdam around 1977, and the epicenter of the first punk wave was on the Rozengracht, where No Fun—a record store founded by Hansje Joustra —was located. Joustra had visited CBGB in New York, and he returned to Amsterdam with the hunch that punk was going to be huge. He decided that his record store would be the place where it should happen, so he founded the first Amsterdam punk labels—Plurex and No Fun.

Videos by VICE

The first Dutch punk bands—like Tits, the Helmets, Meccano Ltd., Mollesters, and Subway—all signed with these labels, which was the start of a brand new punk scene in the Netherlands. This was before the mohawks and safety pins. A leather jacket was considered pretty punk at the time.

That first wave didn’t last very long. Soon most of those bands moved on to genres like post punk and new wave, and Plurex and No Fun started putting out more experimental stuff. No Fun ended up changing its name to Torso.

The pictures below are from the archives of Martijn de Jonge—one of the photographers who showed at a recent Amsterdam exhibition honoring No Fun, Plurex, and Torso. Some of his pictures were taken during the first punk wave. Others are from a later period, when Amsterdam punks started wearing a lot more studs, safety pins, and buttons to express themselves.

Some punks from the north of Holland during a party at a squat in the Spuistraat in Amsterdam, April 30, 1986

Happy young punks at Paradiso in 1978

Left: The lead singer of the Storch on April 30, 1979, during punk festival Fuck the Queen, in front of NoName, a punk coffee shop in Amsterdam. Right: A girl named Liesbeth in the crowd during the same festival.

Left: Bass player Jacki of the Speedtwins at Paradiso in 1978. Right: A girl named Nicole in front of the stage at Paradiso in 1978

More punks from the northern parts of the country, including the blond lead singer of the Zweetkutten (‘Sweaty Cunts’) at a squat in Amsterdam, April 30, 1986

A boy wearing a Nazi hat during the Fuck the Queen Festival in 1979, on the street in front of NoName.

Punk fanzine ‘Attack’ was founded before there were any Dutch punk bands to write about.