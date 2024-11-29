‘Hogwarts Legacy 2’ Already Has Players Angry Over a Major Rumored Change

Hogwarts Legacy can’t seem to ever stay out of trouble, huh? So, Hogwarts Legacy 2 is happening. That’s been all but publicly confirmed by Warner Bros. itself. However, excited fans of the coming sequel quickly soured on the game due to comments made by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and President of Streaming and Games, J.B. Perrette. Perrette spoke about the future of Warner Bros.’ game franchises, and the company’s vision is… controversial.

“Rather than just launching a one-and-done console game, how do we develop a game around, for example, Hogwarts Legacy or Harry Potter, that is a live service where people can live and work and build and play in that world on an ongoing basis?” Perrette stated at a Morgan Stanley event. Hmm, why would players be upset about such a statement? Oh, right! Warner Bros. Games already had a live-service disaster fall flat on its face this year!

Actually, live-service games as a whole have seen near-universal rejection from gamers — and rightfully so! Yet, here we are! In the wake of such a substantial red flag, players quickly made their disapproval known. Through a Change.org petition, which is on track to receive over 10,000 signatures. The petition’s goal? “Stop Hogwarts Legacy 2 from being a Live Service.”

‘hogwarts legacy 2’ might be headed toward big trouble

Despite my complex feelings about Hogwarts Legacy, I’ll say this. Those opening hours before I was let loose outside of Hogwarts? Magical. It’s that interpersonal wizardry angle that made Hogwarts Legacy worthwhile for many players! So, to hear that a single-player adventure game may become a live-service debacle is disconcerting news! In fact, the petition said it best itself, honestly.

“People don’t want a Live Service filled with microtransactions and a forced grind. As apart of the magic of outfits in Hogwarts Legacy is finding them for yourself. And it’s not fun having to grind to progress in a game that making something take longer so people are more likely purchase items. Bores players and doesn’t want to come back.”

Dubiously written, but the messaging is spot-on! The first game made WB big bucks! Just make another single-player game with no nonsense attached to it. …And also, double down on the wizard part and deprioritize some of the open-world parts. I don’t want busywork!