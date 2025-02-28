‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Pleasantly Surprises Players With a Big Out-Of-Nowhere Update

Hogwarts Legacy is indeed the bestselling game of 2023, which is no small feat. Had to beat the GTAs and Call of Dutys of the world for that accolade. So, recently, Warner Bros. Games decided to show some love to one of its biggest hits in the form of a surprise PC update! So, let’s skip all the tomfoolery and get right to the latest and greatest!

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Localization Tweaks

Resolved download progress counter on mod cars misaligned in Japanese

General localization support

UI

Resolved KBM prompt missing from “Favorite” and “Install” options

Resolved not being able to open privacy policy and terms of service

Resolved placeholder text for Switch Pro controller inputs – HL-21944

Resolved mod description flickering when changing resolutions in window mode

Resolved customizable wands not triggering correctly

Resolved “Enable Mods” not working correctly when navigating away

Resolved new gear default being costume only

Resolved the update required icon not appearing correctly

Resolved icon missing to indicate a reload and/or update to a mod

Resolved wand replacement mods listing in opposite order

Resolved prompt to restart game for updating mods not popping up

Resolved debug code display in save name when playing mod mission

Resolved cut-off text and text out of alignment using more than 109 characters

Resolved mod save file having wrong exclamation mark

Resolved category icons in detail page might appear duplicated

Resolved mods not remaining updated after exiting details page

Resolved save confirmation text being inconsistent

Screenshot: Warner Bros. Games

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ UI (2)

Resolved “No Connection” text overlapping menus when offline

Resolved user not being able to unselect report option

Resolved “Update” prompt remaining displayed while updating mod

Resolved Q and E keys in the mod menu not cycling to the other side

Resolved blue and red indicators appearing correctly without to hover over list

Resolved category icon spinning after updating is completed for a mod

Resolved not being able to adjust ratings on a mod

Resolved clicking on “Recent Project” restating the engine and disconnecting from CurseForge

Resolved mod and CurseForge image logo requirements being different

Resolved error messages when uploading mods without required fields not being clear

Resolved maximum number of characters being different in various areas

Resolve maximum number of characters in mod’s description exceeding the creator kit causing text to not display properly on CurseForge

Resolved transparency of featured mods and arrow at the bottom of the screen not updating when scrolling page with a controller

Resolved the number of ratings being cut off when reaching a 1000 or more

Resolved some mods displaying small, light blue font in the mods details

Further, resolved long mod names not being displayed over two lines on their cards

Implemented a pop-up dialog to show if the game crashes do to detection of Nexus or similar mod previously in use

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Gameplay Fixes

Resolved custom fast travels not working

Resolved ‘Third Time’s a Charm’ not being able to be unlocked

Resolved silent restart failing with mods

Resolved moth picture frame image in mod being replaced with a placeholder

Further, resolved basic attack leaving blank impacts on hit surfaces

Stability and Performance

Resolved General Creator Kit support

Resolved crash when talking to Olivander with the any wand mod installed

Resolved crash occurring when walking through Ancient Magic gate

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Miscellaneous Fixes