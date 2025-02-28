‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Pleasantly Surprises Players With a Big Out-Of-Nowhere Update

Hogwarts Legacy is indeed the bestselling game of 2023, which is no small feat. Had to beat the GTAs and Call of Dutys of the world for that accolade. So, recently, Warner Bros. Games decided to show some love to one of its biggest hits in the form of a surprise PC update! So, let’s skip all the tomfoolery and get right to the latest and greatest!
‘hogwarts legacy’ PC UPDATE
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Localization Tweaks
- Resolved download progress counter on mod cars misaligned in Japanese
- General localization support
UI
- Resolved KBM prompt missing from “Favorite” and “Install” options
- Resolved not being able to open privacy policy and terms of service
- Resolved placeholder text for Switch Pro controller inputs – HL-21944
- Resolved mod description flickering when changing resolutions in window mode
- Resolved customizable wands not triggering correctly
- Resolved “Enable Mods” not working correctly when navigating away
- Resolved new gear default being costume only
- Resolved the update required icon not appearing correctly
- Resolved icon missing to indicate a reload and/or update to a mod
- Resolved wand replacement mods listing in opposite order
- Resolved prompt to restart game for updating mods not popping up
- Resolved debug code display in save name when playing mod mission
- Resolved cut-off text and text out of alignment using more than 109 characters
- Resolved mod save file having wrong exclamation mark
- Resolved category icons in detail page might appear duplicated
- Resolved mods not remaining updated after exiting details page
- Resolved save confirmation text being inconsistent
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ UI (2)
- Resolved “No Connection” text overlapping menus when offline
- Resolved user not being able to unselect report option
- Resolved “Update” prompt remaining displayed while updating mod
- Resolved Q and E keys in the mod menu not cycling to the other side
- Resolved blue and red indicators appearing correctly without to hover over list
- Resolved category icon spinning after updating is completed for a mod
- Resolved not being able to adjust ratings on a mod
- Resolved clicking on “Recent Project” restating the engine and disconnecting from CurseForge
- Resolved mod and CurseForge image logo requirements being different
- Resolved error messages when uploading mods without required fields not being clear
- Resolved maximum number of characters being different in various areas
- Resolve maximum number of characters in mod’s description exceeding the creator kit causing text to not display properly on CurseForge
- Resolved transparency of featured mods and arrow at the bottom of the screen not updating when scrolling page with a controller
- Resolved the number of ratings being cut off when reaching a 1000 or more
- Resolved some mods displaying small, light blue font in the mods details
- Further, resolved long mod names not being displayed over two lines on their cards
- Implemented a pop-up dialog to show if the game crashes do to detection of Nexus or similar mod previously in use
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Gameplay Fixes
- Resolved custom fast travels not working
- Resolved ‘Third Time’s a Charm’ not being able to be unlocked
- Resolved silent restart failing with mods
- Resolved moth picture frame image in mod being replaced with a placeholder
- Further, resolved basic attack leaving blank impacts on hit surfaces
Stability and Performance
- Resolved General Creator Kit support
- Resolved crash when talking to Olivander with the any wand mod installed
- Resolved crash occurring when walking through Ancient Magic gate
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Miscellaneous Fixes
- General text adjustments
- Resolved long names causing underscores to vanish
- Resolved grammar issues in mods
- Resolved file path being displayed incorrectly
- Further, resolved scrolling down with mouse vs controller have different results
- Then, updated the feature image on the Discovery page