We Found the (Sold Out) Hoka Bondi 7 in Stock—and on Sale

By now, you know we don’t STFU about Hoka and how much we love its swaggy, functional sneakers. And, we have no plans to do so. It’s hard when the running brand is constantly wowing us with new styles. So, can you blame us? With the Bondi 8 and Clifton 9 recently launching, it’s only natural that Hoka puts its older models on the back-burner. With that context, we have some tragic news: the beloved Bondi 7 is now nowhere to be found on Hoka’s website. We’ll give you a second to wipe away your tears.

Don’t worry, though, there’s still a light at the end of the tunnel. We found the adored running kicks at an outdoorsman’s favorite superstore, REI, and better yet, they’re $31 off!

The elevated-soled shoe is known to be one of the most cushioned among the brand’s lineup, It has a compression-molded midsole and breathable mesh exterior, enabling the sneaker to form to your feet while allowing adequate air flow. To minimize the impact of running, its plush collar design accommodates all ankle structures so nothing gets in the way of your run. One of our writers swears they helped her save her feet during a 10K race, thanks to their wide stature and top-notch support. It’s easy to believe, since the Bondi 7s have a 4.5-star average on REI’s website and over 4,000 customer reviews. The shoes also have received a Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association, which recognizes products beneficial to foot health.

Since Hoka’s Bondi 7s seem to be wiped clean from other retailer’s sites except maybe a size or two, now would be the chance to snag them from REI before they poof away. We mean, c’mon, they have nine different men’s sizes!

Hoka’s Bondi 7 shoes are available for purchase on REI.

