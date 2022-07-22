Hoka’s Bondi 8 Just Launched, and We’re Simping

Summertime is meant for daily strolling—whether that’s to the liquor store, an overpriced brunch, or the Sabrett hot dog stand on the corner. But, before we strut our stuff down the block, our shoe game must be strong. Absolutely no one is stealing our chance to be featured on some rando’s style blog, and there have been so many radical sneaker drops that we’re a bit overwhelmed with all the choices. That’s why we’re sticking to what we know is good—Hoka’s line of Bondi shoes. And, guess what? The brand just dropped the newest installment, the Bondi 8.

Hoka is one of the biggest names in the running shoe community because they’re ultra-comfortable, make racking up miles easy, and pair well with any post-workout getup. We’re already simps for the Bondi 7s that made us fly across a finish line, so we know the 8s are going to have the same swag with some upgrades. Compared to the Bondi 7s, these are revamped with a softer, lighter (but still thicc) sole and a geometric design to help combat heel striking for a smoother glide. It’s no surprise, really, since Hoka is known for soles so supportive you can ghost your shrink. (Don’t, though.) The brand has grown a viral following because of its high-quality kicks—especially on TikTok.

Videos by VICE

@lydialoo121 @HOKA just released their new Bondi 8s and when i tell u these shoes are INCREDIBLE. I’m running the nyc marathon again in November and cant wait to do my long runs in these💗 #FlyHumanFly #TimeToFly #hokapartner ♬ original sound – Lydia Keating🍓🍉🥝

The Bondi 8 also really amped up the comfort with its extra-wide width option. Not everyone has dainty, narrow feet, so we appreciate Hoka accommodating all shapes and sizes of stompers. The style is unisex(y) and caters to everyone, and the resilient memory foam makes them great for walking, running, going to the club, and any occasion where you’re seeking comfort. The shoes have also earned The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance, which recognizes products beneficial to foot health.

Now get outta our way, we’re sippin’ mochas in our Hoka’s (sorry).

The Hoka Bondi 8 is available for purchase here.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

HOKA Men's Hoka Bondi 8 $165.00 at Hoka Buy Now